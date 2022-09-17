POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Cryptid enthusiasts swarmed Point Pleasant on Saturday as the 2022 Mothman Festival took over the West Virginia town.
The town welcomed people from across the country for the festival, which is taking place this weekend for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors explored the Mothman Museum, took photos with the creature’s statue, listened to performers and browsed creations from local vendors.
Sharron Hull said she had been wanting to attend the festival for years, and she was finally able to make the trip from Cincinnati on Saturday to participate in the festivities.
Hull traveled with her granddaughter Sam Smalec, her daughter Kayla Hull and Kayla’s partner, Gabe Torter.
"I've been planning this for probably 10 years, and I finally told these guys they were coming with me," she said. "I'm looking forward to seeing the museum and the statue and everything, really."
The group said they were excited to explore the festival, see local performers and shop at the food and craft vendors.
Smalec said she is a big fan of various cryptids, or beings that some believe have existed but have never been proven to exist, and she was excited to explore the museum and learn more about Mothman.
Torter said he wants more people to know about Mothman.
"I think this is a great event. I think we need more Mothman publicity, more positive news about the Mothman," he said.
Mary Pascarelli traveled from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Point Pleasant for the weekend with her fiance, Mark Kohlhepp. Pascarelli said she had been to the town before to see the Mothman Museum, but she wanted to get the full experience of the yearly festival.
"I'm into the paranormal stuff, and I've seen a bunch of the different shows and movies and things about the Mothman," she said. "We've been down here before to see the museum and heard about the festival, and we just thought it would be fun to come down and see what it's all about."
Pascarelli said the festival drew in more people than she expected, but she enjoyed visiting the vendors to see new art and try new foods from local businesses.
David and Sarah Goff brought their children Silas, 8, Imogene, 6, and Margo, 1, to the festival from Louisville, Kentucky.
David said he and Sarah had come to the festival in 2019, but it was their first time bringing the children, and they had a great visit.
Silas and Imogene said their favorite part of the day was seeing and touching the Mothman statue, and Sarah Goff said her favorite part was taking in art from local creators.
"I just like coming here, seeing and spending money on prints and art, but we’ve seen a lot of cool stuff and we’ve had a good time," she said.
The Mothman Festival celebrates the story of a strange creature that was reportedly seen in Mason County by multiple witnesses in the mid-1960s. Some people thought the creature was paranormal in nature, while others attributed the sightings to mass hysteria and the foibles of the human imagination. Some even said the apparition was nothing more than a rogue, giant bird, such as a sandhill crane.
The event continues Sunday, Sept. 18, on Main Street in Point Pleasant. Described as “a festival and street fair with a little ComicCon mixed in,” the scheduled events include speakers who are experts on the subjects of UFOs, cryptids and the paranormal from noon until 3 p.m.; live entertainment at the riverfront amphitheater from noon until 4 p.m.; kids activities; vendors selling Mothman-related food, drinks and items; a Mothman hayride; guided bus tours to some of the locations of the initial Mothman sightings; and visits to the Mothman Museum.
The Mothman Festival takes place every year in September. More information about the festival and Point Pleasant can be found at mothmanfestival.com.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
