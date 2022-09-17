The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Cryptid enthusiasts swarmed Point Pleasant on Saturday as the 2022 Mothman Festival took over the West Virginia town.

The town welcomed people from across the country for the festival, which is taking place this weekend for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors explored the Mothman Museum, took photos with the creature’s statue, listened to performers and browsed creations from local vendors.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

