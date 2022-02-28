HUNTINGTON — An ordinance that would prohibit race-based hair discrimination is making its way through Huntington City Council.
An ordinance that would adopt a local version of the CROWN Act was given a first reading during the City Council meeting Monday. The ordinance will move on to a second reading at a future meeting.
The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, legally prohibits race-based hair discrimination. A 2019 study commissioned by Dove found that Black women were 80% “more likely to change her natural hair to meet social norms or expectations at work” and were “1.5 times more likely to be sent home or know of a Black woman sent home from the workplace because of her hair.”
City Attorney Scott Damron said the ordinance would make it unlawful to discriminate against the type of hair a person has or they way they wear it if it is related to race. The ordinance legally defines protected hairstyles and includes it in the definition of race in the Human Relations Ordinance.
“The effect of the ordinance would be to prohibit any discrimination particularly in the housing market or job market, but also in schools and sports and everything occurring in the city … with respect to the way the person looks because of the way they wear their hair,” Damron said.
According to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Inc., other cities in West Virginia that have adopted a version of the CROWN Act are Beckley, Charleston, Morgantown and Lewisburg.
The Huntington City Council’s Diversity Committee previously reviewed the ordinance and gave it a favorable recommendation.
In other business, the council approved two resolutions. The first was to apply and accept terms of a Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant in the amount of up to $76,617 from the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of the Huntington Police Department. The other confirmed the appointment of Charles D. Shaw to the Huntington Housing Authority.
Ahead of the City Council meeting, the Drug Control Policy committee discussed an ordinance to give sober living home residents tenants’ rights. The committee gave it a favorable recommendation.
“The ordinance is designed to create a provision of the code to establish residents of sober living homes are tenants under West Virginia landlord tenant law,” Damron said to the committee. “The problem that we seek to address with this is that tenants are often ejected from the homes without warning for minor infractions or if they run out of money.”
Damron said the ordinance is similar to a bill in the state Legislature that will get a third reading in the Senate on Tuesday. In addition to needing approval by the full city council, the local ordinance will have to be reviewed and approved by the West Virginia Home Rule Board. If the council approves it, a public hearing will be held before it is sent to the board, Damron said.