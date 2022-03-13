HUNTINGTON — Several items are on the agenda for Monday night’s Huntington City Council meeting.
An ordinance that would adopt a local version of the CROWN Act is up for a second reading Monday. Council members previously heard the ordinance at the last meeting.
The CROWN Act, or Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, legally prohibits race-based hair discrimination. A 2019 study commissioned by Dove found that Black women were 80% “more likely to change her natural hair to meet social norms or expectations at work” and were “1.5 times more likely to be sent home or know of a Black woman sent home from the workplace because of her hair.”
City attorney Scott Damron said during the last City Council meeting that the ordinance would make it unlawful to discriminate against the type of hair a person has or the way they wear it if it is related to race.
Among other business items on the agenda, City Council will hear the first reading of an ordinance that would give sober living home residents tenants’ rights under West Virginia law. The council’s Drug Control Policy committee previously gave the ordinance a favorable recommendation.
During the committee’s meeting, Damron said the ordinance is similar to a bill that was working its way through the West Virginia Legislature. Huntington’s proposal seeks to address issues with sober living home residents being ejected from homes without warning for minor infractions or if they run out of money, Damron said.
In addition to needing approval by the City Council before it is enacted, the ordinance must be reviewed and approved by the West Virginia Home Rule Board. If the council approves it, a public hearing would be held before it is sent to the board.
The City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 14. Ahead of the meeting, a work session will begin at 7 p.m.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
