GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Gallia County on Wednesday.
According to a release from the Gallipolis Post of the Highway Patrol, a 2005 Ford Focus failed to yield while turning left out of a private parking lot to travel north on State Route 7 near milepost 14 around 1:40 p.m. The vehicle was struck by a 2018 Ford F-350 traveling south. Both vehicles went off the east side of the road.
Dustin R. Fooce, 32, of Crown City, Ohio, was killed in the crash, the release said. He was a passenger in the Focus, which was driven by Jason A. Halfhill, 41, also of Crown City, who suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Fooce was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release.
A 1-year-old girl was also in the vehicle and suffered non-incapacitating injuries. She was transported to Holzer Medical Center.
The driver of the F-350, James N. Craft, 34, of Gallipolis, Ohio, and a passenger in that vehicle, a 10-year-old boy, were not injured.
The road was closed for approximately three hours, and the crash remains under investigation.