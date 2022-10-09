HUNTINGTON — Following a successful Labor Day weekend gathering, Cruise Avenue will return in 2023.
During the Monday, Sept. 12, Huntington City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Williams said events will be planned for the Sunday nights before Memorial Day and Labor Day as well as potentially July 3.
The recent event was organized by state Sen. Mark Maynard, who participated in the event with his ’71 Chevelle. Cruising was locally popular in the 1980s as people drove bumper-to-bumper on 4th Avenue in Huntington before it moved a few blocks to 2nd Avenue, where Pullman Square is now.
“When approached by Senator Maynard with the idea of bringing back cruising to 4th Avenue I wondered if it could be a successful event but after seeing his vision in motion, I feel it will bring great economic value to the city and renew some interest in the downtown area,” Williams said in a press release. “I’ll be happy for the city of Huntington to host organized events in 2023.“
Maynard came up with the idea after visiting “Cool Cruisin’ Nights” in Princeton, West Virginia, the release said. Princeton welcomed classic cars and enthusiasts to Mercer Street, as was done in the 1980s and 1990s. Though the town banned cruising, like many cities in the nation, it brought it back with success.
The senator was part of Cruise Avenue, which was “an offshoot” of the cruising on 4th Avenue, the release said. After attending the Princeton event, Maynard said he had a vision that Huntington could capitalize on its similar history. He then asked Williams for permission, which Maynard was thankful to have.
“I think it was so successful because three different groups came together to participate,” Maynard said in the press release. “You have the Tri-State car show participants that remember cruising in the ’50s like you see on movies like ‘American Graffiti,’ this group also likes the shows in Somerset, KY who organizes a cruise downtown and a similar event is the Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit (which is the largest automotive gathering in the world) then you have people like me, who cruised in the ’90s and like to relive those days. One last group are the new young adults that didn’t get the opportunity to participate in this unique experience when cruising was taking place in Huntington. I am very excited the mayor has green lighted cruising events for 2023.”
