‘Cruise’ event planned for Memorial Day

HUNTINGTON — Members of the community are encouraged to participate in the “Cruise to Remember” on Memorial Day in Huntington.

The event, which was planned after the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement canceled the annual Memorial Day ceremonies scheduled at the Memorial Arch due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be similar to an old-fashioned “cruise” through town.

Organizers say the event will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25, at the Save-A-Lot on 14th Street West, wind through Ritter Park, drive by Cabell Huntington Hospital and make its way back to Save-A-Lot. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with patriotic themes and posters with names of veterans.

Participants should be at Save-A-Lot by 10:45 a.m.

For more information, call 304-751-2823.

