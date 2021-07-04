SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Dozens of cars paraded through South Point, Ohio, on Saturday as the village hosted a cruise-in event to celebrate Independence Day.
The vehicles made their way from the village park, through various village streets and then back to the park.
The event also featured food vendors, music and games, and the day was capped off with a fireworks display put on as a collaboration between the Boyd County Fiscal Court and the city of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, as well as Kenova in West Virginia.
The event began last year as a socially distanced activity held during shutdowns caused by the pandemic. More than 170 vehicles took part in 2020.