CRUM — Crum K-8 began a new agriculture club before Wayne County Schools’ spring break, inviting fourth and fifth grade students to learn about gardening.
Crum K-8 health and vocational agriculture teacher Vicki Ramey said the Community Gardening Club has elementary and middle school students working together to learn how to plant, maintain, harvest and even sell produce.
“We wanted to incorporate the little kids,” Ramey said. “The older kids, they may go out and water if it’s been real hot and the plants need water because it hasn’t rained, but it’s basically the little kids’ garden. We just wanted the big kids to help them with it and make it feel like a big brother, big sister thing.”
The club started at the end of March and meets weekly to take care of the school’s greenhouse and raised bed products.
Currently, students are growing flowers, carrots, potatoes, tomatoes and other produce.
While some of the plants are just starting to sprout, Ramey said the students will continue to care for them throughout the rest of the school year and through the summer, whether it is at the school or from their own homes.
In addition to sharing some of the produce with the school, some products will be sold by the summer, but plants that still need to grow with either be taken home by students to grow in their own garden or will remain at the school for community members to come harvest from.
Ramey said for people in Crum, where the closest Walmart is a 45-minute drive, growing your own food is very important. She hopes the students learning how to garden will want to make their own gardens at home now or as they get older.
“I hope that they take themselves and start their own garden and learn that tomatoes taste better out of the garden than they do out of the store, and they can grow all year round and then maybe even start a community garden of their own to give back,” she said.
The elementary students have not yet seen the sprouts, but Ramey said they have been eager and attentive while learning about gardening and she is excited to see their reactions at the next club meeting.
Seventh grader Madison Muncy is among the middle school students helping fourth and fifth graders each week.
Muncy said learning to grow food at home is an important skill, and she thinks the younger a person learns gardening, the better, because students could one day rely on home gardening to survive.
“It’s better to know at a young age because maybe when you grow up one day, there might not be teachers to teach you gardening, there might be no resources to help you,” she said. “So you need to know as soon as possible because it’s a survival thing and you may need it to survive.”
As community members visit and collect from the community garden, Muncy asks everyone be respectful of the space so everyone can benefit from it.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.