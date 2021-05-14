The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — The Crum Post Office, located at 44573 W.Va. 52 in Crum, reopened Thursday after being closed while necessary repairs to the building were made.

The Crum Post Office is open from 7:15 to 11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Patrons are invited to a customer appreciation/grand opening event Wednesday, May 19, with refreshments served between 10 and 11 a.m.

The Crum Post Office sells stamps, money orders and packaging supplies, and has PO Boxes available for rent.

It also will carry Expedited packaging (free Priority Flat-Rate boxes and envelopes) for added convenience in mailing packages.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.