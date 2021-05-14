CHARLESTON — The Crum Post Office, located at 44573 W.Va. 52 in Crum, reopened Thursday after being closed while necessary repairs to the building were made.
The Crum Post Office is open from 7:15 to 11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Patrons are invited to a customer appreciation/grand opening event Wednesday, May 19, with refreshments served between 10 and 11 a.m.
The Crum Post Office sells stamps, money orders and packaging supplies, and has PO Boxes available for rent.
It also will carry Expedited packaging (free Priority Flat-Rate boxes and envelopes) for added convenience in mailing packages.