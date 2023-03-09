CHARLESTON — CSX work crews on Thursday were expected to complete the removal of all 22 empty coal cars and four locomotives that derailed Wednesday after colliding with boulders from a rock slide on mainline tracks near Sandstone Falls in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
The pre-dawn derailment injured all three members of the train's crew, who were in the lead locomotive when it was forced off the track, overturned, slid down an embankment, caught fire and came to rest at the New River shoreline. Two crew members remained hospitalized on Thursday and were receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to CSX.
At least one of the derailed locomotives leaked diesel fuel into the New River and fueled a small shoreline fire that continued to burn Wednesday afternoon, as containment booms were deployed in the river and towed by motorboats to the site of the derailed locomotives.
"CSX teams have deployed additional environmental measures in order to contain any additional fuel that may leak as the final locomotive is removed," according to a statement the railroad released on Thursday. Once that removal is complete, "CSX teams in close coordination with the National Park Service, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, will begin excavating the site to remove any rock or soil that came in contact with diesel fuel," according to the railroad.
The derailment prompted CSX to initiate a drone survey of trackside terrain with similar topographic characteristics in its rail system "in an effort to identify and mitigate, where possible, the risk of rockslides," according to the railroad.
The drone survey "will supplement the measures we already have in place, such as fencing and detectors, in areas that are prone to slides," according to the CSX release.
Though the diesel fuel leak into the New River did not produce any drinking water advisories for downstream water plants, West Virginia American Water announced it had temporarily stopped drawing water from the river as a precautionary measure, as part of its business continuity plan.
At Hawks Nest Lake in Fayette County, 49 miles below Sandstone Falls, West Virginia American Water operates the nearest drinking water intake downstream of the diesel fuel spill.
The water company said enhanced water treatment processes would be initiated, should they become necessary. Fayette County customers "should see no impact to their service" due to the temporary halt to drawing water from the New River, West Virginia American said in a news release.
Since the derailment damaged both mainline tracks along the New River, rail traffic through the Gorge was halted until repairs are complete. Among rail operations affected by the closure is Amtrak's Cardinal route passenger trains, which operate between Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Friday's westbound Cardinal departing from Washington, D.C., and passing through Charleston and Huntington was listed as canceled, according to Amtrak's website.
According to Thursday's news release from CSX, the railroad "is very appreciative of the collaboration and support from all the responding agencies, in particular the members of the Green Sulphur District Fire and Rescue team, who were first on the scene of the incident and rendered aid to our valued employees."
Another fire department was incorrectly identified as the first to reach the derailment scene and provide aid in an earlier report.
The 109-car CSX coal train was empty at the time of Wednesday's derailment.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.