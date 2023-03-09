The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — CSX work crews on Thursday were expected to complete the removal of all 22 empty coal cars and four locomotives that derailed Wednesday after colliding with boulders from a rock slide on mainline tracks near Sandstone Falls in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The pre-dawn derailment injured all three members of the train's crew, who were in the lead locomotive when it was forced off the track, overturned, slid down an embankment, caught fire and came to rest at the New River shoreline. Two crew members remained hospitalized on Thursday and were receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to CSX.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

