ASHLAND — A report on career and technical education (CTE) participation shows only 8 million of America’s 15 million high school students participate in a CTE course in a given year.
Additionally, only 1 in 5 high school students choose to concentrate in a CTE program of study, according to the report funded by the U.S. Department of Education/Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education.
Today, many employers needing workers with CTE training are facing a profound skills gap, according to the report.
Ashland Community & Technical College is trying to fill that skills gap by continuing to expand, thanks in part to growth of new programs that target the needs of local employers.
“Ashland Community & Technical College (ACTC) has expanded our career and technical education programs over the past three years to best meet the needs of Kentucky’s key industry sectors, which include advanced manufacturing and health care,” said Larry Ferguson, president and CEO of Ashland Community & Technical College.
Ferguson says the new programs prepare students for career jobs after graduation.
“Our new Advanced Integrated Technology (AIT) program is a program of study that employs the principles of manufacturing and technology integration,” Ferguson explained. “These skill sets include manufacturing principles, robotics, PLC programming, drive configuration and advanced electric motor control used in modern industry. This program prepares a student for job entry into advanced manufacturing.”
In health care, ACTC has accelerated and streamlined its Practical Nursing Diploma program, which prepares individuals to practice within the legal scope of practical nursing under the supervision of a registered nurse or physician.
“Use of the nursing process at the practical nursing level toward the maintenance of health and prevention of illness, the observation and nursing care of persons experiencing changes in their health processes, and the evaluation of health practices of patients are emphasized,” Ferguson said.
CTE programs have created clearer connections between skills training and continued postsecondary education.
“At ACTC we focus on two life paths for our students. Both result in joining the workforce. Our transfer students come to us to take the first two years of their program of study toward a baccalaureate and beyond,” Ferguson said. “By attending ACTC they save approximately half the cost of tuition they would pay at a university for these first two years of study. We educate students who ultimately become teachers, lawyers, engineers, scientists and physicians.”
Ferguson says the school’s alternate pathway is for a student to complete a CTE credential in a variety of fields that leads directly to employment in high-wage, high-demand fields.
“We offer dual-credit opportunities for high school students who are choosing either of these pathways,” he said.
Supporters of CTE programs in high schools have pointed to both improving test scores and graduation rates among participating students.
“Our dual-credit offerings to local high school students accelerate their time toward a credential and entry into the workforce,” Ferguson said. “They are college students while simultaneously being still enrolled in high school.”
Ferguson says ACTC’s CTE programs also offer a mix of the old trades, along with the latest cutting-edge programs.
“Our CTE programs do include traditional skilled trade options such as electricity and welding,” he said. “We are also offering programs in Advanced Integrated Technologies, Applied Process Technologies and Additive Manufacturing.”
He added that the CTE student body is socioeconomically diverse, and "reflective of the population within our service area.”
Ferguson said CTE students’ aspirations are based on well-informed decisions, not demographics, and that they reflect the full spectrum of postsecondary options, including apprenticeship, certifications, community college, four-year institutions and beyond.
“We employ a full-time staff member with a sole focus on apprenticeship opportunities and offer many industry certifications, certificates, diplomas and degrees at the community college level,” he said.
ACTC partners with Morehead State University, Marshall University, Ohio University Southern, Collins Career Center, the University of Kentucky and many other institutions, according to Ferguson.
“In many fields we offer 2+2 plans where the student starts at ACTC and then has a seamless pathway to complete at a university,” he said. “All of our degree-seeking students complete a general education core, which is in almost all situations transferable to their university of choice.”
At ACTC, Ferguson says the CTE programs provide high-quality, work-based learning experiences supervised by employers and include time for learning from work.
“We work very closely with our employer partners to provide work-based learning experiences,” he said. “Examples include King’s Daughters Medical Center and Marathon Petroleum.”
Ferguson says ACTC students are learning transferable skills that will serve them well in the innovation economy.
“All of our programs emphasize critical thinking skills and creativity,” he said. “We strive to support lifelong learners who focus on innovation and entrepreneurial thought.”
ACTC’s motto is that they are much more than buildings and programs.
“We’re a community where students find confidence, collaboration, compassion and success,” he said.
For more information, visit online at ashland.kctcs.edu.
Kentucky officials were seeking final feedback on a plan to guide career and technical education in the future.
Based on initial feedback, the Kentucky Department of Education revised its draft of the Carl D. Perkins State Plan, also known as the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act.
Stakeholders had the opportunity to share thoughts and feedback on the revisions through March 1, according to a statement from the agency.
The revisions relate to the operational definitions of size, scope and quality for both secondary and postsecondary programs.
The plan will be reviewed by Gov. Andy Beshear’s office and then submitted to the U.S. Department of Education in April.