CULLODEN — Eric Pardue, custodian at Culloden Elementary School, has been named Service Person of the Year by Cabell County Schools.
Pardue said many of his family members are retired Cabell County school staff and he practically grew up in the school community.
“I felt honored, but at this school, you never question that,” Pardue said. “You feel like that all the time.”
Pardue and four other service personnel from schools around the county were named finalists during a special online award ceremony Friday afternoon.
“We are truly blessed in Cabell County because we have amazing service personnel, and unfortunately, things are a little bit different right now and we couldn’t have a face-to-face ceremony,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said. “But we feel tremendously blessed to be able to recognize our dedicated service personnel through this award ceremony, especially the five personnel that are the finalists.”
The other four staff members recognized were Deborah Davis, secretary at Ona Elementary; Linda Ball, cook at Milton Middle; Deborah Sizemore, a kindergarten aide at Salt Rock Elementary; and Angie Keyser, secretary at Southside Elementary. Along with Pardue, each received $500 as a token of appreciation for their hard work.
One service person from each of the 27 schools in the district was nominated by staff members for the award, and a county committee eventually narrowed down the list.
The finalists also were honored by the Cabell County Prize Patrol prior to the coronavirus outbreak, when district leaders hit the road to surprise and recognize the winners for their service in front of their co-workers and students.
“When I saw the group of people from the board, all the students going down, I had no idea what was happening, but it was pretty exciting,” Pardue said. “It’s nice to feel appreciated like that and be recognized for work that’s done.”
Pardue will now go on to represent Cabell County in the statewide contest.
Last year’s county winner, Lionel Hope, an elementary classroom assistance teacher, was chosen as the 2019 West Virginia School Service Personnel Employee of the Year.
Next week, the county will host a similar web-based ceremony honoring its Teacher of the Year and the finalists.