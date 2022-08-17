CULLODEN — Culloden Elementary School showcased the first of 11 outdoor classrooms planned for Cabell County schools with a ribbon cutting Tuesday, and students and staff say they’re excited to use the space in the new school year.
Principal Holly Fisher said seeing the space completed was impressive, and teachers are already making plans to use the outdoor classrooms soon after school resumes Wednesday, Aug. 17.
“The palpability of excitement for the school year has just been overwhelming,” she said. “I even heard a couple of the teachers talking the other day about doing a lesson out here as early as next week.”
The space is big enough to hold three classrooms and has a variety of seating for individual, small group and large group lessons. A storage facility also holds materials such as seat cushions and portable whiteboards and tables.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said the outdoor classrooms will offer a new learning area for students and will allow them to be outdoors, breathing in the fresh air with their classmates. Saxe said research done over the past 10 years has shown outdoor classrooms can be beneficial for both students and teachers.
“Students are often calmer and better able to focus when learning in nature, and teachers have reported better behavior and social interactions, with few disciplinary issues,” he said. “Through this research, we know that outdoor learning can accelerate learning and can help with the unfinished learning that resulted from schools closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Saxe said teachers will also receive professional development from Meteor Education, a national educational services partner, to learn various productive ways to use the outdoor space.
Fisher said she expects the new environment to improve student engagement and excitement for learning.
Kindergartener Cannon Queen and second-grader Taz Queen said they were surprised when they saw the space Tuesday and they are excited to use it during the school year.
Fourth-grade student Colston Hunt said he thinks teachers will use the outdoor classrooms a lot. He also said using the outdoor classroom for his favorite subject, reading, could be a chance to limit distractions.
“The reason I think we could come out here for reading is because it’ll be quiet and we’ll be able to focus more on our book when we don’t have somebody sitting right next to us,” he said.
In response to safety concerns regarding the outdoor space, Cabell County Schools Deputy Superintendent Tim Hardesty said it is no more dangerous than the playground the students use during recess. In addition, a teacher will always be present with students using the outdoor classrooms during the day.
Martha, Central City, Salt Rock and Spring Hill elementary schools will see completion of their outdoor classrooms within the next one to two months, Hardesty said. Bids for concrete work for the outdoor classrooms at other schools in the county will be put out soon.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
