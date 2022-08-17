The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CULLODEN — Culloden Elementary School showcased the first of 11 outdoor classrooms planned for Cabell County schools with a ribbon cutting Tuesday, and students and staff say they’re excited to use the space in the new school year.

Principal Holly Fisher said seeing the space completed was impressive, and teachers are already making plans to use the outdoor classrooms soon after school resumes Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

