CULLODEN — In honor of Veterans Day, Culloden Elementary School students celebrated local veterans Thursday by recognizing those who have served.
Second-grade teacher Tasha Adkins has run Culloden’s Veterans Day celebration for six years, she said, and welcomes students and community members to bring military memorabilia from all branches.
“It’s a way to honor the community members that come from this area to show the kids that this area, too, has service members serving now or (who) have served,” Adkins said.
The students read poems to share tales of what it may have been like as a soldier and reasons to honor those who have served their country, and those in attendance stood together for the Pledge of Allegiance and to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
After singing, Adkins’ students read the names of Culloden community members who have served in the military.
Adkins said she believes recognizing local veterans does not only show respect for their service, but it can also show children they can choose to go into the military when they are older, too.
“I think that this shows our students that there is something out there other than just college,” she said. “It’s a way to serve your community, it makes them career ready, and this puts that in their minds.”
The students said they were excited to perform in front of the other classes, and they were happy to recognize some of their ancestors during the celebration.
Culloden Elementary students also got to hear from Diana Canterbury, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1985-93. Canterbury told the students how she went to boot camp and worked in hospitals to help others during Desert Storm.
Canterbury said she enjoyed speaking to the students and she was happy to see young people learning about military members.
“I think that kids need to understand the sacrifice that goes behind Veterans Day, to know that there were people who fought and protected this country for a very long time,” she said. “And that’s why they can stand up today and say the Pledge (of Allegiance) and sing the national anthem, because of all the things veterans have done in the past.”
The school also showcases photos, clothing and other memorabilia from local veterans each year.
Veterans Day is Friday.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
