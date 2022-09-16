The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CULLODEN — Culloden Elementary School is among three West Virginia schools recognized Friday for their academic achievements.

Culloden Elementary, along with Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County, were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools based on student test scores and graduation rates.

