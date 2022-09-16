CULLODEN — Culloden Elementary School is among three West Virginia schools recognized Friday for their academic achievements.
Culloden Elementary, along with Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County, were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools based on student test scores and graduation rates.
The schools were recognized as "Exemplary High Performing Schools," meaning these schools' standardized testing scores were some of the highest in the state for the 2021-22 academic year.
"It was very validating for all of the hard work that everyone has put in to make sure that students are getting what they need, which was a definite challenge during the COVID season when we had the hybrid learning and all the different protocols that we put in place," said Culloden Elementary Principal Holly Fisher. "All the hard work paid off though, and that makes it worth it when you see the kids are benefiting from it."
Schools can also be recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools for closing achievement gaps among students.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he and the Cabell County Board of Education are proud of everyone who worked hard and are happy to see Culloden Elementary receive national recognition.
"We are absolutely so proud of the students and the staff and the entire community at Culloden Elementary for all of their hard work and dedication," Saxe said. "To be able to be selected as a National Blue Ribbon School is such an accomplishment."
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools throughout the United States, Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories Friday, and the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized more than 9,000 schools overall for hard work.
In a news release Friday, Cardona said Blue Ribbon Schools are examples of those who have gone "above and beyond" to keep students physically healthy while also tending to social and emotional wellness and their academic achievements.
“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” Cardona said in the release.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.