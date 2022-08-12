Pictured is a digital rendering of an outdoor classroom for Salt Rock Elementary School. It is one of five planned outdoor learning spaces for elementary schools in Cabell County, which officials hope will be open by the start of next school year.
Pictured is a digital rendering of an outdoor classroom for Central City Elementary School. It is one of five planned outdoor learning spaces for elementary schools in Cabell County, which officials hope will be open by the start of next school year.
Workers with Keaton Construction work on the Culloden Elementary School playground on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch
Pictured is a digital rendering of an outdoor classroom for Salt Rock Elementary School. It is one of five planned outdoor learning spaces for elementary schools in Cabell County, which officials hope will be open by the start of next school year.
Submitted graphic
Pictured is a digital rendering of an outdoor classroom for Central City Elementary School. It is one of five planned outdoor learning spaces for elementary schools in Cabell County, which officials hope will be open by the start of next school year.
CULLODEN — Elementary school students across Cabell County are seeing outdoor classrooms added to their campus, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first completed outdoor space set for next week.
Culloden Elementary School will host a grand opening Tuesday, Aug. 16, to show the community what outdoor learning areas at many Cabell County schools will look like and the furniture and resources they will include. Culloden Elementary, along with Martha, Central City, Salt Rock and Spring Hill elementary schools, is part of phase one for outdoor classrooms and is near completion. Bids for concrete construction at Altizer Elementary, Guyandotte Elementary, Explorer Academy, Huntington East and Huntington High schools will be the next phase of construction.
A rubber material being added to the outdoor classroom areas was poured at Culloden Elementary on Thursday. Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said though original plans had the entire area made up of concrete pads that designated three classroom spaces divided by grass or mulch, it was determined the rubber surface would be a better, cleaner option.
“It’s a rubber surface area that they can walk on, and if they were to fall on, it has some impact-resistant quality,” he said. “But also it would be something keeping the outdoor classroom spaces a lot cleaner and professional looking for the life of the outdoor classrooms.”
Saxe said Cabell County Schools works hard to provide classroom environments that aid student learning and hands-on learning, and he is proud of district leadership working together to offer outdoor classroom environments.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
