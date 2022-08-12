The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CULLODEN — Elementary school students across Cabell County are seeing outdoor classrooms added to their campus, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first completed outdoor space set for next week.

Culloden Elementary School will host a grand opening Tuesday, Aug. 16, to show the community what outdoor learning areas at many Cabell County schools will look like and the furniture and resources they will include. Culloden Elementary, along with Martha, Central City, Salt Rock and Spring Hill elementary schools, is part of phase one for outdoor classrooms and is near completion. Bids for concrete construction at Altizer Elementary, Guyandotte Elementary, Explorer Academy, Huntington East and Huntington High schools will be the next phase of construction.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

