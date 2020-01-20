Even before he put his boat into the water, Justin Conner thought Jan. 11 might be a good day to catch a catfish or two. How right he was.
Before the day ended, Conner had written his name into West Virginia’s record book by catching the longest blue catfish ever landed in the Mountain State.
“There was a front coming in, and the [Ohio River] was rising,” recalled Conner, who had driven from his home in Culloden to Point Pleasant so he and his fiancée, Tabitha Linville, could be on the river by daybreak.
It was a familiar procedure for the couple, co-owners of The Catfishing Duo guide service.
“We run our boat out of the Point Pleasant area because the location is so convenient,” Conner said. “We have easy access to both the Ohio and Kanawha rivers from there.”
Both rivers have reputations for producing trophy-sized flathead and blue catfish. Conner said he and Linville have fished all over the country for big cats, and have landed some phenomenally large ones.
“Tabby once caught a 91-pound blue cat down in Alabama, and we’ve both caught several in the 60- to 80-pound class in other states,” he said.
West Virginia’s blue cats aren’t that large, or at least not yet. The state Division of Natural Resources began stocking blue catfish in the Ohio in 2006, and the oldest fish from those stockings haven’t yet reached their full potential for size.
“We’ve caught some really nice ones here, though,” Conner said. “Tabby caught one just two weeks ago that was just off state-record size. It was 45.25 inches long and weighed 55 pounds. Both the Ohio and Kanawha have been producing 50-pound fish, which is impressive when you consider that they haven’t been here all that long.”
After they launched their boat on Jan. 11, Conner and Linville didn’t need to go far to start catching fish.
“The first place we anchored wasn’t very far from the boat ramp,” Conner said. “We caught three or four fish pretty quickly. When we moved to our second spot, the wind started picking up and the front started moving in.”
The second spot turned out to be even more productive.
“We caught three fish in about 5 minutes,” Conner said. “Tabby had just landed one, and she was unhooking it when I looked up and saw that one of our rods was laying way over and line was peeling off the reel.”
Conner leapt up and grabbed the 7½-foot rod from its holder.
“I knew it was something special as soon as I got the rod in my hands,” he said. “I looked at Tabby and said, ‘I think we have a shot at the state record here.’”
The fish stripped 50-pound-test line from Conner’s heavy-duty reel several times, then settled into the dogged, hard-pulling fight catfish are known for. Foot by foot, Conner worked the big cat toward the surface.
“When it finally came up, Tabby got it into the dip net,” he said.
After hastily measuring and weighing the deep-bellied fish, Conner and Linville were certain they had a potential state record. To qualify, though, they needed to find someone who could certify the catch.
They called Ryan Bosserman, the manager at West Virginia’s Apple Grove Fish Hatchery. Bosserman agreed to meet them at a boat ramp near the Robert C. Byrd Locks and Dam. They put the catfish in the boat’s oversized live well and headed downriver toward Apple Grove.
Bosserman’s measurements confirmed what they suspected. The fish weighed 58.34 pounds, a little short of the state weight record of 59.74 pounds; but it taped out at 49.84 inches, more than 2 inches longer than the existing record of 47.75 inches.
After filling out the record-catch paperwork, Conner and Linville motored back upriver, released the big cat near the place they’d caught it, and went right back to fishing.
“By then, the wind was kicking up 4-foot waves on the Ohio, but we kept on fishing,” Conner said. “We fished until about 2 o’clock, when a big rainstorm blew in. We looked at each other and said, ‘OK, we’ve had an amazing day. Let’s get out of here.’ ”
Now that he has a record, Connor can’t wait to try to get another.
“Every time we go out, we set our minds to try to catch a record fish,” he said. “I think we’ll see new records set on the Ohio and Kanawha, probably every couple of years, until we get up into the 70- to 90-pound range.
“We’re really into catching big catfish. Tabby’s ate up with it as much as I am, if not more. We’ll be out there, three to five days a week, rain or shine, trying to get a bigger one.”