CHARLESTON — A 25-year-old Culloden man faces charges after deputies say he caused a collision that killed two women and injured two other people in St. Albans on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m.
According to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Andrew Wyrick was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck west on MacCorkle Avenue, near Winfield Road, when the vehicle crossed the double-yellow center line and struck a Chevrolet Equinox traveling east.
Dotty Lou Hayes, 73, of Hurricane, West Virginia, died at the scene of the crash. Her daughter, Sherri L. McClanahan, 53, also of Hurricane, was taken to Thomas Memorial Hospital, where she died. A man and a 6-year-old child were taken to Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital and are in critical condition, deputies say.
Deputies say Wyrick had glassy, bloodshot eyes and field sobriety tests showed signs of impairment. The man said he used Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC before the crash, deputies say.
Wyrick was arrested and charged with two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury and two counts of DUI causing death. He was listed Thursday as an inmate at South Central Regional Jail.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Cpl. S.M. Adams at 304-357-0169.
