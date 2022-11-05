Emelina Ramirez, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., speaks with visitors as the 59th annual Marshall University International Festival takes place on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, inside the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Emelina Ramirez, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., speaks with visitors as the 59th annual Marshall University International Festival takes place on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, inside the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Community members traveled the world without leaving the room Saturday as Marshall University hosted its 59th annual International Festival.
The Marshall University International Festival is West Virginia’s oldest and longest running international festival.
Visitors had the opportunity to experience new foods, music and clothing on display at roughly a dozen booths during the event, which took place inside the Memorial Student Center in Huntington. Attendees could also watch ballet, clogging and fencing performances.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.