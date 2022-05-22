HUNTINGTON — Huntington City Council members will discuss curbside recycling Monday.
A resolution to enter a purchase agreement with Rumpke of Ohio to offer households curbside recycling is on the agenda for the meeting. Council members are also expected to review the spring street paving program. The City Council will convene at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, after a work session at 7:15 p.m.
The Solid Waste Committee previously reviewed the resolution and gave it a favorable recommendation. If approved, the service will launch in October. The city would need 910 households to sign up for curbside recycling.
According to a copy of the resolution, the cost of the service would be $10 a month for the first year of service. Households would be billed every six months. There is a one-time $10 cost for a 95-gallon container at sign-up.
Residents who participate would also be eligible for $5 off a month of their refuse fee. As households are billed their refuse fee quarterly, they will be remitted for the previous three months.
At the time, 2,556 responses were given. Of the respondents, 60% favored curbside service and 17.5% favored a pickup point.
Also on Monday’s agenda is a resolution to authorize Huntington’s spring street paving program. The council’s Public Works Committee previously reviewed the resolution and gave it a favorable recommendation.
The program includes 26 roads, or about 4.07 miles, to pave, Public Works Director Jim Insco said during the meeting. The contract is worth a total of $798,002.25 with two companies, Blacktop Industries for $455,227.97 and West Virginia Paving for $342,774.28.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
