HUNTINGTON — Dr. Robert J. “Rob” and Suzanne J. Cure have established a new endowed scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in memory of his parents, Sidney “Sid” and Maria Cure, and honors Rob’s southern West Virginia roots.
Rob Cure, a native of Gary, West Virginia, in McDowell County, is a graduate of Mount View High School. He graduated from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1998. He completed his diagnostic radiology residency at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia, and is board certified in diagnostic radiology. He returned to West Virginia and joined Radiology Inc., in 2003, and provides radiology services at Mountain Health Network’s hospitals. He also serves as chief of the department of radiology at Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa, Kentucky. He served as president of the School of Medicine Alumni Association from 2020 to 2022.
Suzanne Cure is a Barboursville native who graduated from West Virginia University in Morgantown with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She went on to train in the cytotechnology program at Cabell Huntington Hospital and is a board-certified cytotechnologist, working previously for LabCorp in Charleston; Lexington Medical Center in Columbia, South Carolina; and University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
“Suzanne and I returned to Huntington nearly two decades ago so that I could begin my practice of medicine, always knowing that home is where all roads would lead,” Rob Cure said. “We chose to support students from southern West Virginia because I take great pride in my heritage and origin from this underserved area that forms the true backbone of the state. I also wanted to pay homage to parents who gave me the strength, courage and determination to fulfill my dream of becoming a physician.”
The Dr. Robert J. and Mrs. Suzanne J. Cure Scholarship is designated for an entering medical student from McDowell County, West Virginia, with second preference to a student from Mercer, Mingo or Wyoming counties in West Virginia, and third preference to a student from Boone or Logan counties in West Virginia. Kailey Stuart, a first-year student from Williamson, West Virginia, is the first recipient of the scholarship. Stuart has a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences from Marshall University and has participated in the Energy Express AmeriCorps program for underprivileged children in her hometown for two consecutive summers.
For more information or to make a gift to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, by phone at 304-691-1711 or by e-mail at holmes@marshall.edu.
