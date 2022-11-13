The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Dr. Robert J. “Rob” and Suzanne J. Cure have established a new endowed scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Dr. Robert J. “Rob” and Suzanne J. Cure have established a new endowed scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in memory of his parents, Sidney “Sid” and Maria Cure, and honors Rob’s southern West Virginia roots.

Rob Cure, a native of Gary, West Virginia, in McDowell County, is a graduate of Mount View High School. He graduated from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 1998. He completed his diagnostic radiology residency at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia, and is board certified in diagnostic radiology. He returned to West Virginia and joined Radiology Inc., in 2003, and provides radiology services at Mountain Health Network’s hospitals. He also serves as chief of the department of radiology at Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa, Kentucky. He served as president of the School of Medicine Alumni Association from 2020 to 2022.

