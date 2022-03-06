HUNTINGTON — Labor experts say the top three trends to look for this year are the ongoing recovery from the pandemic, continued severe labor shortages and an increasing adjustment to remote work.
“I am hearing mixed feedback across the board in the Huntington region,” said Huntington Chamber of Commerce President Tricia Ball.
Ball said one local manufacturer told her they were not having trouble filling job openings, while another said they have more than 50 positions available.
Ball said Cabell County Schools told her they have many open jobs for professional services and substitute teachers. She is also aware of the nursing shortage that is not just a local issue, but a nationwide problem.
“I am not really seeing a trend for labor shortages in a certain industry so far,” she said. “The food and beverage industry and lower-paying jobs seem to be the ones having the most trouble in this area.”
She says employers are telling her that many applicants for jobs are demanding higher wages.
“One business owner told me that it’s definitely an employee’s market,” Ball said. “Even for cashier positions, people are wanting at least $20 an hour.”
Ball says employers also say many people who apply for jobs don’t show up for the interviews.
“I am not sure what the issues are from the initial interest for a job and then not showing up,” she said. “But it is happening a lot in our region.”
A Feb. 4 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed employment growth continued in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, in retail trade and in transportation and warehousing. The growth number reflects the ongoing economy recovery from the pandemic for these businesses.
In January, the share of employed people who teleworked at some point because of the coronavirus pandemic increased to 15.4%, according to the report.
“We are seeing some administrative staff and other office positions moving to working from home, remotely or some type of hybrid model during the pandemic,” Ball said. “I think this trend is specific and unique to each employer. As businesses continue to recover from the pandemic, we may see more of this trend. I am currently trying to get more data on this from businesses to see if this is something they may continue even after the pandemic is over.”
Indeed, 1AND1 Life, a mental health and wellness performance company, conducted an analysis of official data from County Health Rankings and calculated how many workers in each state have chosen to work from home.
The study revealed that approximately 188,000 West Virginians who previously commuted over an hour per day before the pandemic are now working from home.
Jennifer Brown, assistant director for student engagement and marketing at Marshall University, says she hasn’t seen many students switching career paths since the pandemic hit.
“We haven’t necessarily seen this in our office,” she said.
Brown said majors right now that are highest align with past years, include biology, psychology, nursing and health science.
“Students like being in person at a job,” she said. “I’ve had recent alumni get in contact with me and say how hard it is to start a job remotely. Even though they took classes online for potentially two years, they still don’t find it to be the norm.”
Brown says Career Services at Marshall recognizes that career development is a lifelong process.
“The mission of the Office of Career Education (OCE) is to educate and support students as they explore and further understand themselves and career options, gain valuable experience, develop as professionals and launch their post-graduation career plans,” she said.
Services include career assessment, career coaching, resume development, career expos, employer recruiting events, mock interviews, professions skill development, job search assistance and more, Brown added.
Connecting students to jobs is one of the most critical roles for Mountwest Community and Technical College, according to Josh Baker, the school’s president.
“We have identified a more efficient and effective way to achieve this outcome,” he explained. “For example, peer coaches and advisers will help with major and career exploration during their entry process. Program faculty and advisory committee members will help with resumes and interview skills. Not only is it more efficient, but they are able to provide more industry-specific guidance. Additionally, we have found that career fairs are better done in partnership with organizations like the Chamber of Commerce. It is better to support their efforts as opposed to creating our own, siloed event.”
Ball said the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce had a successful job fair last July.
“We would like to do it again, so we are targeting this summer for the next job fair event,” she said.
In an effort to help with the labor shortage, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice offered a reminder that West Virginia’s new Job Jumpstart Program is now open to assist residents returning to the workforce.
WorkForce West Virginia is offering a one-time payment of $1,500 to West Virginians who come off of unemployment, take a job and stay in that job for eight weeks.
The program is available on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 12 or until funding is expended.
Complete eligibility requirements and Job Jumpstart Program applications are available online at workforcewv.org/jjp.