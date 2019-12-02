BARBOURSVILLE — Jill Sampson was at the Huntington Mall still in search of good holiday shopping deals on “Super Sunday,” which is the holiday shopping day right after Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
“I don’t really like shopping online,” she said. “So the Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving are my three days to get most of my Christmas shopping done.”
Based on Adobe Analytics data, Super Sunday is the day to buy toys, which have an average 32% discount, and computers with an average 18% discount.
Adobe’s data for Small Business Saturday showed a new record of $3.6 billion in online sales, representing a strong 18% year-over-year growth. The full holiday season is tracking at 14.9% year-over-year growth with $68.2 billion spent online between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, representing a comparable increase of 16.5% year-over-year.
As forecasted, all 30 days in November have surpassed $1 billion in online sales, with 11 days surpassing $2 billion.
On Small Business Saturday, smartphone revenue made up 41.2% of all e-commerce revenue, a YoY growth of 22.2%. This is slightly higher than the season to date trend of 35.9% of revenue, showing that consumers are increasingly making their gift purchases on smartphones.
Top selling products on Small Business Saturday included the hottest toys, like “Frozen 2” Toys, L.O.L Surprise and NERF, along with top video games that included “Madden 20,” “FIFA 20” and “NBA 2K20.” And top-selling electronics included Fire TV, Airpods and Samsung TVs.
Adobe said in its report that smaller businesses saw success with revenue more than doubling on Saturday compared to an average day last month.
The data showed revenue share trend also shifted. Smaller retailers saw 10% higher revenue share coming from smartphones compared to e-commerce giants. Large retailers continued to be more effective at converting on smartphones, with 43% better conversion rates, seeing almost triple the revenue when compared to an average day in October. Season to date, small retailers have seen a 30% increase in online sales on average, versus 66% for large retailers.
The early hours of Super Sunday have seen $220 million in online spend, which is 21.3% growth year-over-year and the day is on track to surpass the $4 billion mark for the first time ever, according to Adobe Analytics data.
Looking ahead, Adobe is forecasting that Cyber Monday will set a new record with $9.4 billion in sales, an 18.9% increase year-over-year. Cyber Monday is also expected to be the biggest sales day for small business merchants.
Cyber Monday will be the day to buy TVs, with a predicted discount of 19%, Adobe said in the report.
“Small Business Saturday posted a record breaking $3.6 billion that was fueled by strong gains from both large and small retailers, alike,” Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe, said in the report. “The weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is emerging as a truly lucrative period for online commerce. With a projected $7.6 billion generated over Small Business Saturday and Super Sunday, consumers are taking advantage of post-Black Friday deals and are accelerating spend in the run-up to Cyber Monday.”