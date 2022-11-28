Susan Pratt, of Huntington, left, and Kimberly Booth, of Huntington, look at items inside Full Circle Gifts & Goods as people shop at Heritage Station during Small Business Saturday on Saturday in Huntington. The local shop also saw an uptick in orders on Cyber Monday through its retail website.
HUNTINGTON — Cyber Monday was a busy day for a local Huntington shop that continues to grow its e-commerce business.
"We have been pulling orders for shipments all over the country, and even some to other countries, since we opened today (Monday)," said Noelle Horsfield, of Full Circle Gifts & Goods at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington. "While we don't get the kind of Cyber Monday business that the big guys like Amazon get, we still get some and it's been an important part of growing the e-commerce side of our business."
Full Circle Gifts & Goods offers a shopping experience where visitors can choose from entirely handmade ceramics, apparel with Horsfield's original designs, greeting cards, repurposed porcelain items with designs created in house, handmade jewelry from makers across the country, and other products. Its website is fullcirclegiftsandgoods.com.
"We have 6,879 unique products for sale on our website," she said. "We have a lot to offer those holiday shopping online."
Horsfield says while in-store shopping events like Black Friday and Small Business Saturday account for the majority of the shop's overall holiday sales, Cyber Monday increases e-commerce sales by as much as 15% through Christmas.
"We created the e-commerce business model during the pandemic, and we've seen a steady increase each year," she said. "I hope people understand that Cyber Monday can help small businesses just as much as it can the big box retailers. So if you are going to shop online for Christmas gifts, don't forget about local shops like Full Circle where you can get one-of-a-kind, handmade products."
Brady Jefferys, manager of The Red Caboose, said a retail website was developed in 2020 at shoptheredcaboosewv.com.
"We notice a general uptick in online sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday," she said. "One thing with our website is that it offers a way for local artisans who don't have a website a way to sell online through our website. We have lots of former Marshall and other West Virginians living outside the state that like to buy something local to remind them of home. We have sold items all across the country and even into Canada and the U.K."
The Red Caboose, located inside the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, gets the majority of its holiday sales with in-person shopping on Small Business Saturday. It offers a Christmas shop in the Visitors Center with locally made items including glass, jewelry, fine art and artisan food products.
"We encourage everyone to shop local as much as possible during the holidays, even when you are shopping online," Jefferys said.
Adobe forecast consumers to spend between $11.2 billion and $11.6 billion on Cyber Monday, making it the biggest online shopping day of the year. Last year, consumers spent $10.7 billion on Cyber Monday.
Adobe’s numbers are not adjusted for inflation, but the company says demand is growing even when inflation is factored in. Some analysts have said top line numbers will be boosted by higher prices and the amount of items consumers purchase could remain unchanged — or even fall — compared to prior years.
The Associated Press also reported a wider e-commerce slowdown affecting online retailers that saw a boom in sales during most of the COVID-19 pandemic, with consumers heading back to physical stores in greater numbers this year as normalcy returns.
The National Retail Federation said its recent survey showed a 3% uptick in the number of Black Friday shoppers planning to go to stores. It expected 63.9 million consumers to shop online during Cyber Monday, compared to 77 million last year.
