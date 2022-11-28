The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Cyber Monday was a busy day for a local Huntington shop that continues to grow its e-commerce business.

"We have been pulling orders for shipments all over the country, and even some to other countries, since we opened today (Monday)," said Noelle Horsfield, of Full Circle Gifts & Goods at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington. "While we don't get the kind of Cyber Monday business that the big guys like Amazon get, we still get some and it's been an important part of growing the e-commerce side of our business."

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

