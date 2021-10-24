BARBOURSVILLE — Photo finishes are common in sporting events like 100-meter dashes and horse races.
But in wiener dog races?
That was the case for officials at Barboursville City Park on Saturday, where three dachshunds competing in the Howl-O-Wiener dog races crossed the finish line so closely together that judges had to consult replays of the event to determine which dog won for a chance to advance to the final.
It was all part of the fun of the event, which was a variation of the annual wiener dog races that take place at the West Virginia Hot Dog Festival in the summer.
Because that event was canceled this year due to the pandemic, organizers adjusted the format and changed the date, allowing dogs and their humans a chance to earn bragging rights in a Halloween-themed event.
The dog races, as well as the Happy Halloweenie 5K Run and Walk held Saturday, benefit Hoops Family Children’s Hospital in Huntington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.