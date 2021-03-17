The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — Few things signal the approaching spring quite like daffodils blooming.

Visitors at Ashland’s Central Park were able to spot several of the bright yellow flowers Tuesday, just one of several ways people in the region were enjoying the warm and sunny day.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac describes daffodils as a hardy and easy perennial that grows in most regions of North America, except in the hottest, wettest areas. They are a fall-planted bulb, so planting them in autumn will result in blooms in late winter or early spring.

Although spring doesn’t officially arrive until Saturday, the springlike weather experienced across much of the Tri-State on Tuesday is expected to continue Wednesday, when the National Weather Service predicts cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures approaching 70.

Thursday will bring the possibility of rain and thunderstorms, with temperatures near 70, while the rain is expected to continue Friday morning. Sunnier skies will return for the first day of spring Saturday and continue through the weekend.

