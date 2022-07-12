The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Dancers are swashbuckling and sashaying on stage this week at Huntington Dance Theatre’s latest summer camp.

The dance company is hosting its Pirates and Princesses Camp for 3- to 7-year-olds this week at Community of Grace Church.

The dance company says this is its most popular summer camp offered to young dancers.

HDT is a nonprofit performing dance company and school. For more information, visit https://huntingtondance.org.

