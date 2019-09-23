The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Ballet dancers got a chance Sunday to hone their techniques during a master class taught by Kim Pauley, the artistic director and CEO of the Charleston Ballet. Pauley taught children from ages 11 to 13 and dancers 14 and above in two classes at Marshall University’s Performing Arts Center.

For many seasons, Pauley performed leading roles in the Charleston Ballet’s productions. In May 1989, she assumed the additional position of director/choreographer, following in the footsteps of her mentor, the late Andre Van Damme, founder and director of the Charleston Ballet from 1956-89.

The Ballet was named the Official West Virginia State Ballet in 1972. Its ballet school, American Academy Ballet, offers classes for ages 4 to the professional level.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.