The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON — Ballet dancers got a chance Sunday to hone their techniques during a master class taught by Kim Pauley, the artistic director and CEO of the Charleston Ballet. Pauley taught children from ages 11 to 13 and dancers 14 and above in two classes at Marshall University’s Performing Arts Center.
For many seasons, Pauley performed leading roles in the Charleston Ballet’s productions. In May 1989, she assumed the additional position of director/choreographer, following in the footsteps of her mentor, the late Andre Van Damme, founder and director of the Charleston Ballet from 1956-89.
The Ballet was named the Official West Virginia State Ballet in 1972. Its ballet school, American Academy Ballet, offers classes for ages 4 to the professional level.