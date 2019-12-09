HUNTINGTON — Some of the region’s most talented dancers used those talents to assist a local organization that cares for patients and families through the toughest portion of life during the annual Christmas with a Cause benefit performance at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at Huntington City Hall.
Elite Dance Academy, Ultimate Dance Legacy, Bridget’s Dance Academy, The Art Center and Nancy’s School of Dance teamed up for the show Sunday that benefits Hospice of Huntington.
Attendees were put in the holiday spirit with classics such as “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” “March of the Toy Soldiers” and more performances from the Tri-State dancers.
Previous shows have amounted to more than $100,000 in donations for nonprofits throughout the Tri-State area.
Since 1982, Hospice of Huntington has provided end-of-life care to more than 15,000 patients, as well as support for their families.
To donate, visit www.hospiceofhuntington.org.