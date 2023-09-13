West Virginia University President Gordon Gee insisted to faculty members the numbers were on his side, not theirs.
“I’ll welcome anyone coming up and spending some time with me and showing me where my data are wrong, showing me where what I said is wrong, showing me that actually the support of higher education in this country is robust and growing,” Gee told the Faculty Senate during its hearing Monday, five days after it voted 797-100 for a resolution of no confidence in him.
The assembly had voted by another overwhelming margin, 747-79, to freeze the Gee administration’s plan to cut 147 faculty positions, 6% of faculty, and shrink or eliminate a wide variety of programs amid a $45 million budget shortfall.
Gee’s premise is that the 14% enrollment decline since he became university president for a second time in 2014 being touted as justification for the proposed faculty and program cuts is no outlier.
But among peer schools, it is.
Most schools that were in the Big 12 Conference, which WVU athletics are part of, when Gee took over in 2014 have reported application and enrollment increases in recent years.
Oklahoma State University set a new record for highest undergraduate enrollment in school history last month. Iowa State University noted a five-year high in new student enrollment last month. The University of Texas announced its largest-ever student body last fall. Baylor University, a private Christian school, boasted a record number of applications during the fall 2022 admissions cycle.
In WVU’s backyard, the University of Pittsburgh, not a Big 12 member, reported a record-breaking number of 58,000 first-year applications this summer, an increase of 10% over the previous year.
Total undergraduate enrollment in degree-granting postsecondary institutions in the United States did decrease 15% from fall 2010 to fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. But the center has projected that total undergraduate enrollment will increase 9% between 2021 and 2031, suggesting that WVU could be preparing for the wrong trend.
In West Virginia, though, other enrollment arrows have been pointing down. Undergraduate enrollment for ages under 25 declined 11.3% among 11 institutions across the state from 2018 through 2022, according to West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission data. That figure excludes dual-enrollment high school students.
WVU’s 8.4% full-time equivalent enrollment decline from 2018 to 2022 bettered the statewide drop of 11.2% over that span, according to HEPC data. The decline over that span nationwide was just 4.8%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, suggesting that West Virginia, not just WVU, has an enrollment problem.
West Virginia has been an outlier in other key areas, as well.
In 2021, the state topped the country in population decline in census results released in April, number and percentage of power outages following the second of two devastating ice storms in February, and in monthly federally backed flood insurance premium increases implemented in October.
Only Michigan had a steeper increase in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to federal Energy Information Administration data, amid the state clinging to coal for electricity generation.
“Of course, we’ve had increasing costs for utilities,” Gee said during Monday’s Faculty Senate hearing.
In 2014, Gee set a goal to raise enrollment to 40,000 students. It hovered just above 27,000, as of last fall.
Four days before a planned WVU Board of Governors vote on the proposed cuts slated for Friday, Gee on Monday wanted the faculty to trust him, dismissing objections to his administration’s plan.
“I will not accept a narrative being promulgated that we have mismanaged this university or we are making it a lesser university,” Gee said. “That is absolutely far from the truth. And if anyone can show me the data that supports that, then I will be interested in seeing it.”
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc
