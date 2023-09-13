The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Defensive

Speaking by Zoom teleconference, West Virginia University President Gordon Gee defends his administration's plan to cut 6% of faculty during a WVU Faculty Senate hearing Monday. 

West Virginia University President Gordon Gee insisted to faculty members the numbers were on his side, not theirs.

“I’ll welcome anyone coming up and spending some time with me and showing me where my data are wrong, showing me where what I said is wrong, showing me that actually the support of higher education in this country is robust and growing,” Gee told the Faculty Senate during its hearing Monday, five days after it voted 797-100 for a resolution of no confidence in him.

