HUNTINGTON — A change in resources and mindsets may account for a downward trend in opioid overdoses in Cabell County.
Recent data highlighted by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy showed a downward trend in monthly opioid overdoses from April 2021 through September 2021 across the state.
The data aligned with provisional data from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which indicated that West Virginia’s decline in monthly overdose deaths was better than the national average and neighboring states, DHHR said.
Locally, Cabell County had decreased deaths from April to September 2021, from 144 to 117, according to the CDC’s data. In a February presentation, Dr. Matthew Christiansen, the director of the Office of Drug Control Policy, said there was a significant uptick in overdoses and overdose deaths in 2020 after a decline the two previous years. He expected 2021 numbers will be similar to 2020.
“As in many other states, West Virginia experienced an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic as people were isolated and unable to connect with others,” Christiansen said in a recent news release. “The significant drop in overdose deaths in recent months is a testament to the leadership of Governor Jim Justice and the hard work and collaboration across DHHR bureaus to provide and expand innovative, high quality, evidence-based addiction and mental care to residents.”
Connie Priddy, the program coordinator of the Huntington Quick Response Team, said Cabell County, from 2020 to 2021, had a 4% reduction in suspected overdoses. From 2019 to 2020, there was a 14% increase. From what she dubbed “crisis years” of 2016 to 2017 to now, there has been a 40% decrease.
Priddy is also the director of Quality Compliance for Cabell County EMS.
For the 2019 to 2020 number, areas across the country saw an increase as high as 30% to 50%, Priddy said. Why Cabell County didn’t see that much of an increase could be attributed to community resources such as the Quick Response Team being in place, she said.
Huntington’s QRT was formed in December 2017 as a response to the opioid epidemic and brought together medical professionals, mental health specialists and law enforcement. In 2020, the program was selected by the Bureau of Justice to be a model for other first responders and law enforcement officials across the country starting similar programs.
To see a downward trend in overdose deaths is encouraging, Priddy said.
“One death is too many deaths … and that’s one too many families affected,” she said, adding that the opioid epidemic has struck across boundaries, such as every “race, religion and socioeconomic class.”
In recent years, the mindset of the community has changed, Priddy said. QRT does follow-up visits on overdose calls reported by Cabell County EMS. The personal connection is part of this, she said.
“We are the one that will connect them to treatment, but we’re also just there to check on them to make sure they’re OK,” Priddy said. “And I think that’s mattered.”
The diversity of groups that collaborate in the local response to the opioid epidemic was key, too, she said. QRT works with Cabell County EMS, the Huntington Police Department, Prestera, Marshall University Department of Public Health, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, faith leaders and more.
Hannah Petracca, the public information officer for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, said in an email that the department acknowledged the downward trend of overdose deaths that DHHR reported.
“That is likely due to the availability of resources as facilities reopened during that time in pandemic response,” Petracca wrote.
In 2021, DHHR implemented ways to address the overdose epidemic, such as distributing naloxone to high-risk individuals, expanding treatment and recovery services, licensing new syringe service programs, building a network of ODCP regional coordinators and more.
“While no overdoses are acceptable, we are encouraged by this data and will continue our efforts to end West Virginia’s substance use epidemic,” Christiansen said in a news release.