HUNTINGTON — When school districts across the country moved from a traditional five-day, in-person learning week to all virtual or a mix of remote and in-person instruction, learning gaps that were already present grew wider.
In Cabell County, administrators are seeing those gaps begin to close, or at least return to their pre-pandemic size as it relates to what grade level students are learning on compared to what grade they are enrolled in.
That is where i-Ready — an online program for reading and mathematics that helps teachers determine student needs for personalized learning throughout the school year — comes in.
The school district has used i-Ready since the 2019-20 academic year, just before the coronavirus caused the shutdown of schools in March 2020. Officials recently reviewed data from i-Ready that showed some learning loss in the 2020-21 school year but also how students have rebounded in the first half of the 2021-22 academic year.
“It gives you a high-level snapshot of where the students are,” Justin Boggs, executive director of middle schools, said. He said “high level” is a generalized summary of students in each grade level across the county, not necessarily broken down by individual schools or classrooms in a specific data presentation.
Over 6,600 students in elementary and middle school were given a diagnostics test early in the fall semester and again in January of this year.
The results show, in a general sense, that great strides have been made as a result of a more consistent educational learning model with students being in school five days a week with in-person instruction in most cases.
“We had our first assessment that was done in August or September and we did our next one in December, and we’ve seen a good amount of growth between then and it looks like the students are starting to catch back up,” Boggs said.
In fall 2021, just 15% of students were testing at or above grade level in mathematics, but that number more than doubled, moving to 32%, after the most recent round of diagnostics testing in January.
While that number increased, the number of students testing below their current grade level decreased.
The percentage of students in kindergarten through eighth grade testing one grade level below in mathematics dropped from 47% to 42%; from 18% to 12% in students testing two grades below; and the number of students testing three or more grades below their current grade moved from 19% to 14% from the beginning of the school year to January. The same trend was found in the subject of reading.
In fall 2021, 24% of students were testing at or above grade level in reading, but that number jumped to 40% after the most recent round of diagnostics testing in January.
The percentage of students in kindergarten through eighth grade testing one grade level below in the subject dropped from 39% to 32%; from 16% to 12% in students testing two grades below; and the number of students testing three or more grades below their current grade moved from 20% to 17% from the beginning of the school year to January.
Each grade that showed a loss of learning in mathematics or reading from 2019-20 to 2020-21 also showed growth from last year to this year, which officials said is a promising sign for the future, but the numbers still leave some concern for members of the Cabell County Board of Education.
“I see the improvement, but I am worried,” board member Alyssa Bond said, referring to a specific percentage of eighth-grade students testing at a fifth-grade level or below.
Forty percent of eighth-grade students are testing at that level in reading, according to diagnostics data from i-Ready. That number is down from 63% a year ago.
After receiving the data, individual schools will be able to access the information pertinent to their school, broken down by classroom and even by individual students to address where the weaknesses are in content retention.
“What this data allows the school to do is look at this information, look at the individual kids and come up with a plan to address the areas of concern or the weaknesses the student has,” said Boggs, “so that toward the end of the year we can chart our path in what we do to address those areas next year.”