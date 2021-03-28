One of the things I often say about West Virginia is we are better together. We may not have all of the resources ourselves, but in the spirit of the late, great West Virginian Bill Withers, we can model “Lean on Me” with everyone sharing their resources to stitch together transformative change for communities.
At the West Virginia Development Office, we are riding high after helping reel in the Virgin Hyperloop Certification Center — a $500 million project. The fact that West Virginia was able to pull resources from across aisles, universities, sectors and organizations to convince Virgin Hyperloop to bring its global brand and innovations here is a game-changing sign of great things to come.
As our new hashtags for the Development Office read: #YesWestVirginia and #YesWV.
It’s with that same eye for innovation redefining West Virginia’s workforce future that new Apprenticeship in Motion, or AIM WV, teams were launched at the West Virginia Development Office and West Virginia’s Community and Technical College system to expand apprenticeships through the U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship Office.
The CTC team is concentrating on IT, while our Development Office is more broadly focused on nontraditional sectors such as IT, aerospace and health care.
Our AIM WV team is assisting registered apprenticeships for airline mechanics at Mitsubishi, IT and cybersecurity apprentices at IBM Rocket Center, union-trained solar electrician apprentices at Solar Holler and some of the nation’s first vet technician apprentices at Allegheny Equine.
We also built one of the nation’s only brewing registered apprenticeships. Sponsored by Bridge Valley CTC, this apprenticeship melds classes from the new Brew Tech program with on-the-job brewery training. Students from surrounding states are enrolled in this unique program to get a federal brewer’s certificate, a degree and a career start in the beverage industry — the second fastest growing sector in West Virginia manufacturing.
This revolutionary new generation of apprenticeships is all the rage nationally as companies like Amazon, Google, Intuit and Dollywood have apprenticeships, a model that has only grown in the U.S. during COVID-19.
Through apprenticeships you can transform your company from being a talent consumer to a talent producer, with the repeatable training model attracting and molding the right person to grow their career with the company.
Although West Virginia is ranked eighth in the nation for the number of apprentices per capita, that’s still only 4,369 statewide. I am bullish on more apprenticeship growth. We have solid CTE programs, substantial CTC incentives such as Learn and Earn and WV Invests, top-notch universities and amazing allies such as RCBI’s ApprenticeshipWorks, a nationally recognized program with manufacturing apprenticeships in 19 states. Together, we can all help students — and workers displaced during the pandemic — discover a rewarding career pathway here in the hills of home.