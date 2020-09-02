HUNTINGTON — Dave Peyton, a former reporter and columnist for The Herald-Dispatch and the former Huntington Advertiser, died Wednesday.
His son, David Jr., posted news of his father’s death on Dave’s Facebook page Wednesday evening.
This is David Peyton Jr. My father passed away very suddenly this afternoon. I cannot express the depth of sorrow that my mother and I feel with the loss of this titan of a man. I will update everyone later as to arrangements. Please tell those you love that you love them. Often,” he wrote.
As a reporter, Peyton covered many of the major events in West Virginia in the 1960s and after. His column was a favorite of many readers.
