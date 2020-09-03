HUNTINGTON — Some people’s lives are too large to describe in one word, one sentence, one paragraph or one newspaper-length article.
Such a life was the one lived by Dave Peyton, a former reporter and columnist for The Herald-Dispatch and Huntington Advertiser who died Wednesday at 76. Peyton left behind his wife, Suzy, and son, Dave Jr. He also left behind a legacy and a fandom in journalism, music and life.
Hundreds of people took to social media and elsewhere Wednesday evening after hearing Peyton had passed away earlier in the day. The words “icon” and “giant” were used to describe his place in West Virginia journalism.
“From his thoughtful columns to his marvelous music and his great sense of humor, he was a wonderful man!” wrote Jackie Jadrnak, who worked at the Advertiser with Peyton in the late 1970s.
Said former Huntington resident and City Council member Renee Maass, “Dave loved his dogs and spring (Redbuds!). He also loved people despite his carefully crafted curmudgeon persona. Hearing Dave laugh was one of life’s gifts.”
In an interview Thursday afternoon, Charles Bowen, a colleague of Peyton’s at the Advertiser and Herald-Dispatch and in other endeavors, said, “The thing about Dave for me, Dave was my hero.”
It started when Bowen was working in Lexington, Kentucky, and his wife-to-be, Pamela, was working at the Advertiser.
“Before I ever met Dave Peyton, Pamela would send me these clippings of this remarkable writer. … He was already doing what I wanted to do. I got an internship and they put me at a desk across from Peyton. It was like being across from Hemingway.”
Awe turned to a close friendship that lasted decades.
“A lot of what Dave could do I don’t think anyone else could do because it was magic. He had all the fundamentals,” Bowen said.
Those fundamentals, coupled with a try-almost-anything attitude, led to some of Peyton’s memorable moments. In 1988, Peyton began a write-in campaign to get his dog Fred elected governor of West Virginia. Newcomer Gaston Caperton defeated incumbent Arch A. Moore Jr. in that contest. Peyton liked to say Fred got the most votes among losing candidates who were not indicted.
Peyton said Moore didn’t like Fred, and Fred didn’t like Moore. Fred was an excellent judge of character, Peyton liked to say.
When Bob Evans Farms at Rio Grande, Ohio, had a chicken-flying contest for a few years, Peyton entered a chicken of his own — Harold Dee Scratch.
Peyton was an ordained minister in the Universal Life Church, which offered ordinations through advertisements in the back of magazines and tabloids. He was empowered to officiate at weddings and funerals in West Virginia, which he did.
During at least one session of the Legislature, he registered as a lobbyist — the people’s lobbyist — and handed out MoonPies and RC Cola to lawmakers he thought did a good job for the people.
He was a thorn in the side of televangelists and coal companies, both of which he detested. Peyton often wrote that the discovery of coal was probably the worst thing to happen to the state.
And he was probably the most popular and most unpopular writer in the 111-year history of The Herald-Dispatch. Readers loved him and hated him. Sometimes both, depending on what he wrote on a particular day.
One thing Peyton loved was Appalachia and West Virginia in particular. One of his favorite columns, and a favorite of his readers, was a memory of his grandmother and a cow named Pet.
Before all that, though, Dave was a reporter. He was on the scene of disasters such as the Marshall University plane crash, the Silver Bridge collapse and the Buffalo Creek flood. As a columnist, he often attended events to get a firsthand view.
Peyton was a member of the Marshall University journalism Hall of Fame, and he won a Best of Gannett award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in 1999.
He was also a musician and founding member of the popular local band The ’37 Flood. Bowen said he expects to have a 40-minute video tribute to Dave’s music on the internet this weekend.
Just about everyone who knew Dave has a story. Bowen told one that Peyton liked to relate what happened in 1968.
In April of that year, Marshall had what it called Impact Week. It brought national figures to campus for events. One day, Alan Ginsburg and Dick Gregory spoke. That evening, entertainment was provided by the Chad Mitchell Trio. That was after Chad Mitchell had left the act bearing his name. He was replaced by a young singer by the name of John Deutschendorf Jr.
Dave organized a party at his house on Mount Union Road that night and invited Ginsburg and the Trio. They accepted. Years later, Dave was on the phone interviewing Deutschendorf before he came to Huntington for a concert under his new stage name, John Denver. Dave asked Denver if he remembered him from the party.
“Is that the one that Alan Ginsburg was at? Far out!” Denver said.
And so the stories go.
Peyton met and worked with many young reporters over the years in a newsroom that was like a family. As one reporter described it, one big, happy, dysfunctional family. Peyton was one of the elders of the staff and often helped newcomers.
“He would be supportive when I needed it, and he would kick my butt when I needed it,” Bowen said.
Dave’s supervisors often didn’t know what to do with him because he was so different, Bowen said. In the years when The Herald-Dispatch was owned by Gannett Co. Inc., Peyton, like many other old-timers, found many corporate directives he didn’t like. The difference was that Peyton often voiced his displeasure or mocked directives he thought were pointless.
At the heart of Peyton’s gift as a journalist, Bowen said, was compassion.
“He had this great compassion for people, and he could get people to tell their stories,” Bowen said. “Dave never came across as using people.”