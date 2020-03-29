Controlled air flight became a reality on December 17, 1903, when Orville Wright flew the Wright Flyer 852 feet in 59 seconds.
With their success, the Wright brothers began the task of improving their airplane. To succeed, they needed “500 feet of the finest possible spruce” that was “free from knots,” and with the grain being “straight and free from twist.” The brothers found the wood for their Flyer II and Flyer III from the West Virginia Spruce Lumber company of Cass, West Virginia, in 1904.
During the past 117 years, aeronautical engineers have continuously created more sophisticated and safer aircraft, and the aviation industry emerged to its central location in international commerce.
In 2020, West Virginia will again make essential contributions to the aeronautics industry with its commitment to improving the state’s current airports and supporting innovative educational programs that will prepare West Virginians for rewarding careers in the industry. We at Marshall University are proud to be a part of this significant enterprise.
For the past two and a half years, we’ve been developing programs at Marshall to support the aeronautics industry of West Virginia including several academic programs to train future commercial pilots and aircraft mechanics. In addition, we created the RCBI Aero using funds provided by the first U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) i6 Regional Innovation Strategies grant awarded in southern West Virginia. The goal of RCBI Aero is to expand the aerospace industry footprint in West Virginia and the Tri-State region.
A 2016 feasibility study commissioned by the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) confirmed that Cabell and Wayne counties are well-positioned to support and expand the region’s aerospace industry. The study cited assets such as Tri-State Regional Airport, the 95-acre Tri-State Aeroplex industrial and business development site near the airport, RCBI, supportive leadership in a variety of public and private organizations and the existence of established aerospace manufacturers such as Level 1 Fasteners and Star Technologies, both of Huntington, and Carbon Fiber Composites of Ona.
Thanks to this work, Marshall University, in collaboration with Mountwest Community and Technical College, will soon open a facility at the Tri-State Regional Airport to train students to maintain and repair all types of aircraft. The collaboration between Marshall and Mountwest will be the first of its kind in the state. Students completing the degree will be awarded a diploma from both schools and prepared to enter a career that has much demand for graduates with sophisticated technical and problem-solving skills.
Additional research led us to the conclusion that Yeager Airport will be an ideal site for a flight school. According to recent estimates, the industry requires approximately 83 new pilots a day to meet current demand. At best, the nation’s flight schools are producing only three a day. Moreover, most flight schools are in the south or west. Therefore, a second flight school in West Virginia, augmenting an existing program at Fairmont State University, will allow more students in the region to earn a commercial pilot’s license and begin a well-paying job.
The return on investment for these new academic programs and the state’s investment in its airport infrastructure is considerable. A highly skilled workforce and prepared land and facilities will be a bright beacon that will attract industry to this great state.
Keep your eyes on the sky as you will see our commerce grow.