HUNTINGTON — The sky over downtown Huntington lit up with fireworks Friday night to kick off the Independence Day weekend.
The annual Dawg Dazzle, hosted by Kindred Communications, included country music, food vendors and fireworks as well as a tribute to honor the life of a local American hero.
The special tribute was organized by members of the Marine Corps League in honor of the late Hershel “Woody” Williams and featured taps played by Julia Birney.
Williams, a West Virginian who was given the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima, passed away Wednesday morning. The 98-year-old was the last living recipient of the award from World War II and spent his last decades as a Cabell County resident.
“The Tri-State never had a better friend. … Woody was a rock star,” Bill Cornwell, Kindred Communications radio co-host, said. “He never forgot a veteran. He never left a veteran behind.”
In 2018, the Huntington VA Medical Center was renamed as the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in his honor.
In addition to paying their respects to Williams, people attending Dawg Dazzle filled Pullman Square, dancing to music and enjoying carnival treats like funnel cake from the vendors lining 3rd Avenue.
Jackie Crawford, 52, of Chesapeake, Ohio, said she returned to the annual event for the fireworks with her daughter and two grandchildren.
She said she hadn’t been to a Dawg Dazzle in more than a decade and remembered fond memories at Harris Riverfront Park, where the event has been held in past years but was unavailable this year due to ongoing maintenance.
“I wanted to spend some time with my grandchildren and watch the fireworks,” Crawford said. “I’m actually leaving to go out of town and won’t be able to go out on another night with them (to celebrate the Fourth of July).”
This year’s event was designed to celebrate the nation’s birthday with two concerts being performed simultaneously. The country music concert on 3rd Avenue featured headliner Tyler Booth and special guest Holly Forbes. Booth is a Kentucky native and performed at the 2018 Dawg Dazzle. Since then, he has been signed to Sony Music Nashville, recorded an album and toured with Brooks & Dunn, and released the hit singles “I Already Got One” and “Grab the Reins.”
Forbes, a Catlettsburg, Kentucky, native, made it to the top 10 on season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice.”
Members of the Huntington Symphony Orchestra and the Bob Thompson Unit performed with the musical guests. Joslyn and the Sweet Compression performed on 9th Street as part of the ongoing 9th Street Live concert series.
Dawg Dazzle started in 2004 and has brought some of country music’s biggest rising stars and household names to Huntington — including Brothers Osborne, Chris Lane, Lee Brice, Jon Pardi and Dylan Scott.
“Working with the City of Huntington, the Cabell County Commission and several local merchants has assured the return of Dawg Dazzle in a special way as we celebrate Huntington’s heritage,” Reeves Kirtner, Kindred Communications’ vice president, said in a news release.