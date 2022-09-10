Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder hands a proclamation from Mayor Steve Williams to Huntington Police Capt. Larry Zimmerman during a retirement celebration for Zimmerman on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, inside HPD headquarters in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — After 29 years in a job he had dreamed about since second grade, Huntington Police Capt. Larry Zimmerman retired Friday.
“Twenty-nine years of service is a long time in a difficult profession. There’s a few of us in the room who know about retirements, and the story goes, ‘You will know when it is time to retire,’” Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder said. “(Zimmerman) will always be a captain within this police department.”
Zimmerman was given a distinguished service award during the retirement ceremony in the municipal courtroom at Huntington Police Department headquarters.
Colder also revealed that Huntington Mayor Steve Williams signed off on Sept. 9 as “Captain Larry Zimmerman Day” in the city of Huntington.
“A lot of things have gone through my mind the last few weeks. I’m gonna miss this place,” Zimmerman said. “Not many people get to have a job that they love.”
In July 2021, Zimmerman was promoted from lieutenant to captain. He has also worked in the bicycle patrol unit, crisis negotiation team, family crime and property crime scenes, and had titles such as commander for the SWAT team, traffic unit and criminal investigations as well as other positions.
Family members and friends attended the ceremony, including Zimmerman’s wife, Penny, and three boys, Larry, 31, Derek, 28, and Jared, 16.
Zimmerman began to cry as his resignation letter was read aloud by Colder.
“This letter comes with mixed emotions as I look forward into the future of the Huntington Police Department, a place that I have loved since 1993,” the letter read. “I consider myself to be extremely blessed with what I believe to be an excellent career. … Other than being a husband and father of my three sons, being a Huntington police officer has been the biggest honor of my life. And I am grateful to the City of Huntington for allowing me to live out my childhood dream.”
Zimmerman ended the ceremony by making his final call-out with his badge, 259.
