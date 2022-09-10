The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — After 29 years in a job he had dreamed about since second grade, Huntington Police Capt. Larry Zimmerman retired Friday.

“Twenty-nine years of service is a long time in a difficult profession. There’s a few of us in the room who know about retirements, and the story goes, ‘You will know when it is time to retire,’” Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder said. “(Zimmerman) will always be a captain within this police department.”

