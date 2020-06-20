HUNTINGTON — Huntington’s annual Day of Hope, a ceremony created to remember victims of unsolved homicides and pray for those in need, shifted its focus Friday to celebrating black lives and history.
The event, which had been postponed from its original mid-May date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, was started in memory of the teenage victims of a quadruple homicide in Huntington. For the past 13 years, the event has typically been held on the third Saturday of May in honor of Megan Poston, Eddrick Clark, Michael Dillon and Donte Ward, who were killed May 22, 2005, along Charleston Avenue on Huntington High School’s prom night. The homicides remain unsolved.
Day of Hope has since evolved into giving hope to homicide victims’ families and others in need, most notably people battling substance use disorder.
Friday’s event, which took place at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center parking garage in Huntington, across the street from where the teens were killed, was rescheduled to coincide with Juneteenth, the annual holiday that celebrates Emancipation Day when the last slaves in the United States were freed and slavery was abolished.
During the event, Bishop Gary Brydie shared reflections regarding the history of Juneteenth, and Dr. Jana Stoner, a health program officer for the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, gave the keynote address. In addition, the Steven L. Ferguson Award, which was created to honor successful leading men in the African American community, was presented to Norman Branch for his work with the Positive People Association.