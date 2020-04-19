HUNTINGTON — Day of Hope, a ceremony remembering the victims of unsolved homicides and offering prayer for those in the community, is still set for May 16, but the pandemic could postpone that, organizers said.
The event has been held on the third Saturday of May for the past 13 years in memory of the victims of a quadruple homicide in Huntington. On May 22, 2005, teenagers Megan Poston, Eddrick Clark, Michael Dillon and Donte Ward were killed along Charleston Avenue on the night of Huntington High School’s prom. No one has been arrested or prosecuted for the crime.
However, the event will have to be moved if social distancing guidelines are still in place next month, said Peter Schoew, chairman of the Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust (NICT), a faith-based community organization created to oversee the event.
“We will probably try to pick a new date in June,” Schoew said. “We will not cancel it.”
Day of Hope brings together churches and community organizations to offer encouragement to families of unsolved homicides and other violent crimes. Schoew said it has grown over the years to include encouragement for other aspects of the community.
In addition to a prayer and memorial service, organizers will present the Steven L. Ferguson Award, which was created to honor positive leading men in the African American community. This year’s recipient is Norman Branch of the Positive Peoples Association.
There will also be testimonials from people in recovery from substance use disorder. Schoew said people’s testimonies of going through recovery and regaining their lives offers inspiration to others to do the same. The service will carry a theme of “Trusting in the Lord’s Righteousness.”
This year’s event will be special, because NICT members will officially announce the formation of a Marshall University scholarship fund for students of forensic sciences and criminal justice. The fund will begin with $1,000 and a goal to raise at least $5,000, he said.
“Because of the death of the four teenagers in 2005, we want to make it a criminal justice or forensics scholarship,” he said. “That case has never been solved, and we want to move in that direction.”
The 14th annual Day of Hope is set for 1 p.m. May 16 at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center parking garage at 1249 15th St. in Huntington. The keynote speaker will be Jana Stoner, executive director of FaithHealth Appalachia.
Schoew said fellow NICT board members would be consulting on whether they need to postpone the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A new date would be announced at that time, he said.