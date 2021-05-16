HUNTINGTON — Four teens whose lives were taken from them nearly 16 years ago are still being remembered through the annual Day of Hope, which offers residents an opportunity for continued healing from that tragedy and others.
On May 22, 2005, teenagers Megan Poston, Eddrick Clark, Michael Dillon and Donte Ward were killed along Charleston Avenue on the night of Huntington High School’s prom. Since then, the Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust (NICT), a faith-based community organization created to oversee the event, annually sponsors the prayer and memorial service known as Day of Hope. It started as a way to honor the teens and their families, but has evolved since then into an event that also has denounced violent crime.
“Courageously up from the Ashes” was the theme of this year’s event, which took place Saturday afternoon at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center parking garage at 1249 15th St. in Huntington.
The Steven L. Ferguson Award was presented to Huntington High boys basketball coach Ty Holmes on Saturday for his inspirational leadership. Deb Winters, pastor at Transformation Community Church, was the keynote speaker.