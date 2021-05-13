HUNTINGTON — Four teens whose lives were taken from them nearly 16 years ago are still being remembered through the annual Day of Hope, which will take place May 15 in Huntington.
On May 22, 2005, teenagers Megan Poston, Eddrick Clark, Michael Dillon and Donte Ward were killed along Charleston Avenue on the night of Huntington High School’s prom.
More than a decade and a half has passed since that tragic night but the wounds remain fresh for those in search of continued healing.
“When the four teens were murdered on that night it did a couple of things,” said Bishop Darrell Buttram, Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust board member.
“It exposed a lot of the issues that were going on in our community that many of us just overlooked, but it also created some new scars that needed to be healed.”
The Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust (NICT), a faith-based community organization created to oversee the event, has sponsored a prayer and memorial service annually.
The event started as a way to honor the teens and their families.
Over the years it has transformed into a platform to denounce the opioid crisis and violent crime, while also celebrating individuals recovering from drug dependency and those making a difference in the community.
“It has definitely evolved into something that is far beyond just remembering those four teens, even though that is always what we want to do on that day. We don’t want to forget those families or that tragedy, but we do want to continue to highlight and move toward the hope that lies in front of us,” Buttram said.
The theme for Saturday is “Courageously up from the Ashes” and individuals from across Huntington and the surrounding area will gather at 1 p.m. at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center parking garage at 1249 15th St. for the memorial ceremony.
The NICT will present the Steven L. Ferguson Award to Huntington High boys basketball coach Ty Holmes for his inspirational leadership. Deb Winters, pastor at Transformation Community Church, will serve as the keynote speaker.