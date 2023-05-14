The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220522_hd_dayofhope
Buy Now

Vocalist Angela Linthicum performs “Better Days” during the Day of Hope event conducted by the Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust on May 21, 2022 outside the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust (NICT), a faith-based community organization, will host the annual Day of Hope event next weekend.

The organization started the citywide event 18 years ago to remember the four teenagers killed after prom night in Huntington.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you