Vocalist Angela Linthicum performs “Better Days” during the Day of Hope event conducted by the Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust on May 21, 2022 outside the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Neighboring Initiative Charitable Trust (NICT), a faith-based community organization, will host the annual Day of Hope event next weekend.
The organization started the citywide event 18 years ago to remember the four teenagers killed after prom night in Huntington.
Donte Ward, 19, of Huntington; Eddrick Clark, 18, of South Point, Ohio; Michael Dillon, 17, of Huntington; and Megan Poston, 16, of Barboursville, were shot and killed at 4:30 a.m. May 22, 2005, near 1410 Charleston Ave.
The event has since become a celebration of hope for both the present and the future with a theme — this year being “Transformation Through Renewal.”
“We’re just looking at having a change of heart and having a change of mind,” Bishop Gary Brydie said about theme based on Romans 12:1-2. “With renewal is to be made over or to be made new or to be made fresh.”
Brydie said when the board comes together to plan the event, the group will pray to help find the direction of the theme.
“For a Christian standpoint, you know, it is pretty much to try to transition from worldly thoughts and ideas and to be more in tune with the spiritual nature of God,” he added about this year’s theme.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. on May 20, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., in Huntington.
The keynote speaker will be Rory Chapman, executive director of FaithHealth Appalachia. Testimonials from individuals in recovery will also be shared.
The recipient of the Steven L. Ferguson Award — to honor successful leading men in the African American community — will be given to Elder Virgil Johnson, a member and assistant pastor of Real Life Church.
