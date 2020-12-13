Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — People were treated to a special visit from live reindeer at Camp Mad Anthony Wayne in Huntington on Saturday.

The reindeer, from Barker Farm in Pedro, Ohio, were at the park as part of a “Day with Dasher” live reindeer experience being hosted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District. Children at the event were able to meet the reindeer and make their own plush reindeer to take home.

GHPRD will continue the holiday fun with a scavenger hunt this week, during which the Recreation Team will hide a toy elf in one of the district’s 14 parks. Clues will be posted twice a day from Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, on the GHPRD’s Facebook page, and whoever finds the elf and returns him to the Park District’s office in Heritage Station will win a prize.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.