HUNTINGTON — People were treated to a special visit from live reindeer at Camp Mad Anthony Wayne in Huntington on Saturday.
The reindeer, from Barker Farm in Pedro, Ohio, were at the park as part of a “Day with Dasher” live reindeer experience being hosted by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District. Children at the event were able to meet the reindeer and make their own plush reindeer to take home.
GHPRD will continue the holiday fun with a scavenger hunt this week, during which the Recreation Team will hide a toy elf in one of the district’s 14 parks. Clues will be posted twice a day from Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, on the GHPRD’s Facebook page, and whoever finds the elf and returns him to the Park District’s office in Heritage Station will win a prize.