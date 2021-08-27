IRONTON — A Dayton, Ohio, area woman was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to eight to 12 years in prison in a drug case.
Jessica D. Ruggles, 38, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking of 854.24 grams of fentanyl-related compounds. She was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. Ruggles also was fined $10,000 to be turned over to the county prosecutor’s law enforcement trust fund. As part of the plea agreement, she could be eligible for early release after serving six years in prison.
In an unrelated case, Matthew W. Horner, 38, of the 2400 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and was sentenced by Ballard to three years in prison.
In other cases:
- Daniel S. Fraley, 44, of Township Road 179, Ironton, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth. Two similar charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Fraley was sentenced by Ballard to three years in prison.
- Troy D. Edwards, 47, of Township Road 1131, Proctorville, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and was sentenced by Ballard to three years in prison.
- Amy R. Sizemore, 44, of Hamlin, West Virginia, pleaded guilty in a drug case. She was sentenced to two years in prison, but could be eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, after serving a year in prison. It can take several months to complete the program at STAR.
- Joshua R. Blair, 32, of Township Road 1379, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring him to get treatment and stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Pauline N. Jenkins, 49, of Township Road 1034, South Point, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl. A charge of failure to appear was dismissed as part of a plea agreement. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Zachary A. Grubb, 20, of Indian Run Road, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Beverly C. Reed, 49, of Private Drive 1716, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Corey D. Hatfield, 32, of Private Drive 215, South Point, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence. Bond was set at $1,500.
- Brandon L. Scott, 36, of County Road 25, Pedro, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and using a weapon while intoxicated. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond.
- Joseph P. Fantuzzo, 43, of the 400 block of Vernon Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond while the case is pending.