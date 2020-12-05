HUNTINGTON — A former Marshall University football player who went on to help end the reign of drug lord Pablo Escobar has died after a long battle with cancer.
Retired Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Jerry Rinehart, 74, died Nov. 20 in Jacksonville, Florida, of brain cancer.
Born in Sept. 13, 1946, the St. Marys, West Virginia, native was a standout in multiple sports growing up, but went to play football at Marshall on a full scholarship. He started for four years as an offensive and defensive lineman.
Marshall University Athletic Director Mike Hamrick issued a statement following news of Rinehart's death.
“Jerry was a big part of our program in the 1960s but that paled in comparison to his tremendous impact in law enforcement, upon his graduation,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family.”
In 1970, Rinehart joined the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, now known as the DEA, where he stayed for 27 years. His assignments ranged from Charleston to Bogota, Colombia, his final being in Jacksonville, where he served as resident agent-in-charge before retiring in 1997.
One of his greatest contributions to his career was when he was assigned as assistant country attaché in the Bogota Country Office, where he played a vital role in the downfall of Escobar, leader of the Medellin Cartel, who at the time was the world’s wealthiest and deadly drug trafficker.
He oversaw one of the most massive manhunts in the world, which ended Dec. 2, 1993, with the assassination of Escobar.
After his retirement, he ran a private investigative business before he worked for an international oil and gas company for 22 years until his death.
He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Marylou, and two daughters, Stacy and Shelley, along with grandchildren Victoria, Harrison, Tanner and more family members and loved ones.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life service has been delayed and will be held in Jacksonville in 2021.