CHARLESTON — Opioid manufacturers’ compliance with the federal Controlled Substances Act depended heavily on the judgment, diligence and action of compliance executives and other employees at those companies, according to testimony in an ongoing opioid trial Monday.
Testimony from a federal Drug Enforcement Agency official indicated the agency does not dictate strict standards for the systems the companies used to find suspicious orders of opioid medicines.
Instead, the standard is a subjective one — with companies encouraged to set their own policies that are reliant on the company using every sort of data and monitoring method available to them. Most importantly, the companies have to keep up with their own policies, Thomas Prevoznik testified by way of deposition.
Prevoznik was the DEA’s acting section chief in diversion of pharmaceuticals at the time he gave his deposition.
The Controlled Substances Act prevents DEA agents from dictating what sort of elements a pharmaceutical company’s suspicious order monitoring program should have, Prevoznik testified.
The DEA advises companies, including providing conferences, as to elements of the law by which they have to abide, Prevoznik said.
“We have been consistent that the industry needs to identify the suspicious orders and needs to tell us,” he said during the more than three-hour long video that was trimmed down from his three days’ worth of deposition four years ago.
Monday was the 21st day of the ongoing bench trial in which the State of West Virginia seeks to show two pharmaceutical manufacturers — Teva Pharmaceuticals and a group of companies owned by Allergan Finance LLC — used deceptive marketing practices to encourage doctors to prescribe opioid medications, ultimately leading to the state’s substance abuse epidemic.
In addition to hearing testimony from Prevoznik’s 2018 deposition, Mercer Circuit Judge Derek Swope also heard testimony from Maureen Gorman, a marketing and advertising consultant, who reviewed marketing materials for opioid medications from Teva, Allergan and their corporate predecessors.
Prevoznik said the federal Controlled Substances Act, as it relates to prescription medicine, is meant to keep addictive substances that also serve a medical purpose from being diverted from their intended medical use.
When pharmaceutical companies didn’t take proper steps to prevent opioids from being diverted, they could be subject to administrative penalties or other civil or criminal cases in court, Prevoznik said.
Pharmaceutical compliance officers from Teva and Allergan previously testified about their suspicious order monitoring systems, and yearslong efforts by the company to update software to track potentially suspicious orders.
There’s no one-size-fits-all regulation because the companies come different sizes and serve different communities with different types of customers, Prevoznik said.
Part of the cross examination from the pharmaceutical companies’ attorneys included having Prevoznik clarify that the Controlled Substances Act does not require “strict compliance” from the companies. The law requires “substantial compliance,” he said under questioning.
Earlier in the day, Gorman testified to a report she compiled about how many exposures the opioid manufacturers presented to their respective opioid medicines through advertising in West Virginia, which included nearly half a million exposures for opioid medicine manufactured by Cephalon.
Teva purchased Cephalon in 2011.
Donna Welch, representing Allergan, and Nancy Patterson, representing Teva, both questioned Gorman’s calculations and interpretations of what counted as an “exposure” to the companies’ medications.
They also made note of data showing how often people who were exposed to the companies’ ads online — either through email or pop-up ads — clicked on any links contained therein, showing Gorman’s data did not indicate how many people actually prescribed or used opioid medicine as a result of being exposed to the ads.
The State of West Virginia alleges the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act by mischaracterizing and failing to disclose the serious risk of addiction of prescription opioids medications.
The state also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued that their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications. They’ve also argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court in 2019. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Swope became the presiding judge.
Morrisey was not present in the courtroom Monday.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and not to market opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The state additionally wants Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.
There originally were three defendants in the lawsuit, but Johnson & Johnson and the state reached a $99 million settlement Monday. Johnson & Johnson is the parent company to Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., which no longer is a defendant in the case, as per the settlement.
The trial will resume at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Ceremonial Courtroom in the Kanawha County Courthouse.