PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Two people died and six were injured late Sunday night following a head-on collision on Ohio 73, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred at 11:54 p.m. Sunday near Rush Township when a vehicle crossed a hillcrest and went left of center, striking a second vehicle, according to the release.
Michael Andros, 36, of McDermott, Ohio, and three of his stepchildren were in one vehicle. Andros and 10-year-old Zachary Rowe were pronounced dead at the scene by Scioto County Coroner Darren Adams, according to the release. Emilio Stiers, 5, and Roy Stiers, 6, both of McDermott, were injured in the crash.
Cole Staggs, 19, of West Portsmouth, was in the other vehicle. Passengers in that vehicle included Skylar Niner-Carver, 17, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, Jesse Johnson, 18, also of West Portsmouth, and Brynn Monroe, 18, of Minford, Ohio.
Andrus was driving westbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt while Staggs was driving eastbound in a 2012 Jeep Cherokee at the time of the crash, according to the release.
The vehicle driven by Andrus crested a hill near Primrose Lane when he Andrus over-corrected and crossed the center line, according to the release.
Staggs and the two boys, Emilio and Roy Stiers, were flown from the scene by Air Evan and Healthnet helicopters, according to the release.
The other occupants in Cole’s vehicle were taken by ambulance to Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth.
All occupants in both vehicles were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation by the Portsmouth post of the highway patrol.