HUNTINGTON — The deadline for time capsule submissions to commemorate Huntington’s 150th anniversary has been extended to Friday, Sept. 10.
An event to seal the time capsule is in the works for Oct. 22, which would have been Collis P. Huntington’s 200th birthday. The city is named after the railroad magnate.
The 150th Anniversary Committee is accepting submissions of items, photos and essays to go into the time capsule, which will be in City Hall until future residents reopen the container in a century. Photos and essays can be electronically submitted to the committee, which will print the selected submissions on acid-free paper to prevent aging over time.
To make a submission, follow these guidelines:
Stories should be 500 to 1,000 words or a two-page maximum. Email or submit a digital file to hwv150@huntingtonwv.gov along with your name, age and tie to Huntington with a one- to two-sentence bio. Be sure to include contact information such as a phone number or email address.
Photos must pertain to Huntington’s past or present. They can be black and white or color. Email a high-resolution copy, either the image file or a scan, to hwv150@huntingtonwv.gov. The photo will be printed on 4-inch by 6-inch photo paper. Include a phone number and email address.
Items should be no larger than 6 inches by 6 inches by 6 inches, or similar in size to a ceramic tile or a bracelet jewelry box. Send ideas to hwv150@huntingtonwv.gov along with a phone number and email address.
A full list of submission guidelines can be found at www.cityofhuntington.com/huntington150. Individuals, businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate, according to the website.
The Huntington Museum of Art will have a Huntington Sesquicentennial Exhibit, which will be on display from Sept. 18 to Jan. 16, the website said. Tentatively, the museum will have a reception for the exhibit Oct. 22.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.