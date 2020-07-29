HUNTINGTON — As the Sept. 8 date for students to head back to school approaches, families in Cabell County have been asked to register for their preferred learning method by this Friday, July 31.
The district will tentatively offer two in-person options for students to ensure a comfortable and safe return to the classroom, as well as a choice to enroll in virtual learning.
Students in grades kindergarten through 12th will have the option to return to traditional, five-day face-to-face learning, a blended model where they would attend school two days each week in person with distance learning supplementing the other three days, and a full-time online option.
Students in Pre-K will be provided a traditional return option or blended schedule.
Because the decisions families face can involve many factors, the county provided a list of advantages and disadvantages to assist in choosing the best option for one’s child or children.
Both the traditional model and blended option offer in-person instruction and support with teachers, but pose some risks, too.
Social distancing could be difficult to maintain between students and staff, and fluid guidelines may require students to be flexible in returning to virtual education.
Those who choose the blended option may have a simpler adjustment to remote learning should the conditions of the virus worsen, although every student in the district will receive an Apple device of their own this year.
The virtual learning option requires access to reliable internet as well as student support at home, and will be taught by either a Cabell County or West Virginia Learns teacher.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said during the announcement of the plans that providing flexibility for families was high priority, although the district is also at the mercy of the pandemic.
“The five-day traditional model — that is our ultimate goal. Our ultimate goal is to bring students back to five-day in-school instruction, because we know that’s what’s most effective,” Saxe said. “But we also know that the timeliness of when that can occur varies.”
The district will implement a three-phase approach to return to the classroom. Phase 1 will entail all students participating in virtual education, Phase 2 will engage students remotely or in a blended, two-day model, and students will be able to return to a traditional in-person schedule in Phase 3.
The phase the district will enter into Sept. 8 is dependent upon community spread of the virus and guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education and Gov. Jim Justice, as well as the local health department and other entities.
Families can register for their preferred option at www.cabellschools.com until Friday.
Registration allows the county to better designate staff and each school’s master schedule, and those interested in virtual learning must enroll prior to the start of school.